Therapists turning to telehealth to deliver speech, voice and swallowing treatment

In-person interaction is still the primary form of contact between patients and speech-language pathologists, however, due to the recent pandemic many therapists are turning to telehealth (also referred to as telemedicine and telepractice) to effectively and efficiently deliver speech, voice and swallowing treatment for patients who need it, regardless of their physical location.
Telehealth is the process of providing or obtaining health care by telephone, videoconference, email, monitoring technologies or web interfaces. The proposed benefits of telehealth include improved access, cost efficiency, better quality and patient demand.
Adults patients receiving speech therapy services may suffer from speech and swallowing disorders as a result of stroke, head and neck cancer, or neurological diseases, and although treatment from a speech-language pathologist can often improve symptoms and mitigate the impact of these problems, reduced access to qualified providers may limit recovery and in the case of progressive neurodegenerative diseases hasten symptoms.
For patients with limited physical access to speech-language pathology services, Internet access is an avenue for ensuring patients obtain necessary care from home. In addition, after therapy programs, including evidence-based apps, can provide ongoing interventions for patients.
Under the emergency declaration and waivers related to the COVID 19 pandemic, several health plans have authorized telehealth services for speech therapy. Check telehealth coverage for speech therapy with your insurance provider as regulations may be different from state to state.
As many as 90% of people with Parkinson’s will struggle with speech, voice and swallowing problems over the course of the disease, and early treatment and ongoing programs provide the best defense against a decline in function.
The LOUD Crowd, is a weekly after-therapy speech class, developed for people with Parkinson’s disease. The Charlotte County Loud Crowd has been meeting since October 2016. The class provides an opportunity for members to practice together, provide feedback to one another and peer support. Over the course of three years, several of the spouses have formed their own deep friendships, fondly referred to as “the wives club” and also look forward to their weekly get togethers, but when group interactions were no longer viable due to coronavirus, the LOUD Crowd moved online.
Using the ZOOM platform, members were sent a link ahead of the usual Thursday class time. Most participants had never used this type of program before but, once the technology was mastered, they quickly saw that the online meeting could be as beneficial and fun as the usual classes.
Mary Spremulli,MA,CCC-SLP, is owner of Voice Aerobics, a local speech-language pathology private practice located in Punta Gorda, and has been providing online coaching and telepractice options for several years. Visit the website to learn more at voiceaerobicsdvd.com.
