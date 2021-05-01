Nursing can be a fast-paced, exciting occupation. Nursing is a vibrant field that includes talented professionals who specialize in various areas of health care. Depending on which type of medicine they find appealing, nurses can work in various settings.
Demand for nurses is high. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicted that the demand for nurses in the United States would soar in the early years of the 2020s. The ongoing global pandemic has increased demand for nurses even more and highlighted how essential these workers really are.
New nurses or seasoned applicants ready for something a little different may appreciate the growth potential in a variety of in-demand specialties.
• Geriatric nurse: The population of senior citizens is expected to increase by 75% between 2010 and 2030, according to Husson University Online. Many nurses have no geriatric training, making a career in geriatric nursing a viable option — and one that can provide for quality care for the aging population.
• Cardiac nurse: The World Health Organization reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death across the globe. So it should come as no surprise that the demand for nurses with a specialty in cardiac health is growing. Cardiac nurses can advise about preventing heart disease and assist in surgical procedures.
• Certified nursing anesthetist: This interesting career option involves nursing and anesthesia. A certified nurse anesthetist administers anesthesia to patients under the supervision of an anesthesiologist. These nurses work closely with doctors in various fields.
• Nursing midwife: In this specialty, nurses deliver babies and provide health care to pregnant patients. They also are instrumental in offering prenatal and postnatal care.
• Critical care nurse: Critical care nurses are especially educated and trained for emergency situations. They are called on to tend to serious wounds and monitor life-support systems.
• Family nurse practitioner: An individual who becomes an FNP is trained in primary care health services for people of all ages. The duties of an FNP are similar to a primary care physician in diagnosing and treating illnesses, providing physical exams and prescribing medications.
