As the pandemic continues to evolve, it is important to not delay emergency medical care with fears of coming to a hospital. Our community has seen trends over the past six months with people delaying emergency medical care resulting in further ailment from the health event or even death.
When it comes to stroke care, time is of the essence. According to the American Stroke Association, when an emergency strikes, like a stroke, hospitals are still the safest place — even during a pandemic and you should call 9-1-1 immediately.
“Each minute in which a stroke patient is left untreated almost 2 million brain cells are lost,” says Dr. Edgard Pereira, neuroradiologist at Fawcett Memorial Hospital. “A stroked brain without treatment ages 3.6 years per hour when compared to the normal aging process.”
Fortunately for Charlotte County, Fawcett Memorial Hospital was designated a comprehensive stroke center last year allowing the hospital to treat patients experiencing the most advanced stroke emergencies which previously had be sent to Sarasota or Lee counties. The advanced designation brought immediate treatment closer to home for countless stroke victims and their families.
“The program has changed lives,” said stroke coordinator Janet Riepenhoff. “I have seen patients present to the emergency department with severe stroke symptoms — severe aphasia, weakness of the left arm and leg, inability to walk or swallow. We are able to treat these patients and many have had a full recovery. It’s remarkable to see.”
When asked what is the most important thing you want folks to know about stroke care, Riepenhoff stated, “Know the signs and symptoms — identifying a stroke early and calling 9-1-1 can significantly improve the outcome.”
“Those who survive an untreated acute stroke are 5 times more likely to die between one month and one year after their strokes,” says Pereira. “These facts stress the importance of immediate medical attention when any of the stroke symptoms develop”.
The American Stroke Association advises applying the acronym FAST to recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke:
F — Face drooping
A— Arm weakness
S — Speech difficulty
T — Time to call 911
Additional symptoms Riepenhoff mentioned include dizziness, difficulty understanding or thinking clearly, and paralysis on one side of the body.
For more information on Fawcett’s Comprehensive Stroke program, visit FawcettHospital.com or call 941-624-8084.
