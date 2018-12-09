This holiday season: Protect your family by recycling old batteries

The holiday season can be just the motivation you need to finally declutter your junk drawers, closets, attic and basement in time for friends and family to visit. If these areas of your home contain used rechargeable batteries, you’re in good company. One in five consumers store some or all of their used batteries from the past year, according to a recent Nielsen study conducted on behalf of Call2Recycle.
Whether it’s electronics packed away in the attic or boxed toys in the basement, old batteries are everywhere. As part of your de-cluttering efforts this holiday season, experts say it’s worthwhile to take the time to gather used batteries and properly recycle them. Recycling used batteries is not only good for the environment, but it also can play an important role in keeping families safe this holiday season. Unfortunately, even batteries that appear dead can contain a residual charge, which could lead to a spark.
“Along with the thanks we give during the holiday season comes responsibility for the gifts we send and receive,” says Carl Smith, CEO and president of Call2Recycle, Inc. “This includes safely recycling batteries found in many technology products.”
From old power tools to cordless telephones, cameras, e-readers, tablets and cellphones, many people don’t know what to do when batteries no longer hold a charge. Indeed, more than half of individuals throwing away battery-operated electronic devices leave the battery attached. This is a dangerous act, especially if the batteries are Lithium-based.
When hauling your holiday decorations out of storage, check to make sure that there aren’t any forgotten batteries hiding under cherished mementos. To safely and easily recycle the batteries you find, Call2Recycle suggests the following steps:
1. Tape: Protect the ends/terminals with non-conductive electrical, duct or clear packing tape.
2. Bag: Store the taped batteries in a clear plastic bag that closes.
3. Drop: Recycle your rechargeable batteries at a convenient Call2Recycle drop-off location including retail partners Lowe’s, The Home Depot or Staples. It’s an easy errand to complete while doing your holiday shopping. Eighty-six percent of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Call2Recycle drop-off location.
More information on battery recycling and battery safety can be found by visiting www.call2recycle.org.
For a safe and happy holiday season, take the step of recycling your used batteries. It’s a simple way to prepare your home, make a positive impact on the environment and keep the people and property you love safe.
