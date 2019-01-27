On March 2, there will be a lively group of Tappercise dancers from Venice, Sarasota and Englewood performing in an annual show to benefit Tidewell Hospice for the last time.
The dazzling event will take place at the Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd. at 7 p.m. followed by open dancing from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the band Twice as Nice. All proceeds go directly to Tidewell Hospice. Tickets are $15 or you can purchase tickets at the door for $18.
Tappercise will still be available to do road shows at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and smaller communities.
For more information about Tappercise, to become a dancer or to purchase tickets, all Sharon de Marc at 941-408-0019.
