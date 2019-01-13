The beginning of a new year inspires many of us to start doing something different to improve our lives. Trying a new diet for overall better health or for weight loss is a common choice.
If your health practitioner recommended that you maintain a specific diet, do follow his/her instructions. However, if your own past attempts to adopt various diets didn’t pan out, it’s time to focus your Laser beam on the likely reasons: Some diets made you constantly hungry; others, eliminated one or more food groups leading to nutrient deficiencies and illness; too challenging to maintain and required an unreasonable amount of time investment for meal preparations; you couldn’t dine away from home, in restaurants or while visiting family. With other diets, you were inconsistent and cheated too often.
The word “diet” has two meanings: A) the kinds of food that a person or animal eats B) a special course of food to which one restricts oneself for medical, religious, ethical, or other reasons. Keep in mind that in order to maintain good health, our bodies depend on a vast array of nutrients. In most cases, eliminating one or more food groups, consuming unhealthy foods, and/or overeating, greatly contributes to the development of chronic diseases, quality of life issues, and high medical expenses.
Experts who examined more than 40 diets, have come to the conclusion that for the majority of folks, a simple way to eliminate or improve health challenges is to adopt the eating habits adhered to by people living in countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. Rather than being a restrictive diet, as in vegetarian, Ketogenic, Atkins, etc., the Mediterranean diet is easy to maintain because it doesn’t place you in a “food prison.” Offering complete nutrition, it focuses on portion control and consumption of whole (minimally processed) fare in all food groups. It avoids junk and highly processed foods and beverages.
The Mediterranean people eat lots of fresh vegetables and fruits, nuts, seeds, beans, whole grains, seafood, some poultry, dairy, olive oil and a limited amount of red meat. This eating pattern is part of a healthy lifestyle in general. Embark on a Mediterranean health-promoting journey. Happy and healthy New Year.Judy E. Buss is a nutritional cooking instructor, a blogger for the American Holistic Health Association and speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.