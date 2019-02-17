The North Port Branch of Suncoast Technical College recently celebrated its first year by graduating its first seven nursing students. The school’s nursing program covers a year, and the recently enrolled new class has 14 students.
“We follow the Florida curriculum for licensed practical nursing,” said instructor Karie Rawlings. “It’s a combination of lectures and theory, and we also do practical, clinical applications. We go and do clinicals out in the community at skilled nursing facilities and acute care hospitals.
“We have a good relationship with Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where students can do some clinicals,” she added.
STC also incorporates high-fidelity patient simulation in nurse education. This teaching tool involves the use of computer-based manikins that simulate real-life scenarios. The simulators allow students hone their skills, increase their knowledge, and enhance their decision-making capabilities while building their confidence in a safe and controlled environment.
Students can correct any mistakes in real time and learn from them, without fear of compromising patient safety.
“We have nine simulators,” said Rawlings. “Most are high-fidelity simulators, meaning that, without even going to the clinical setting, I can have the students learning about assessing patients and running different scenarios that they might not get to see in the hospitals when they go for their clinicals.”
Rawlings can set up the simulation lab as a nursing unit. The students can test the simulator’s blood pressure and listen to its heart and lung sounds. Staff named one the of high-fidelity simulators Stan, and Rawlings said she can make him talk, bleed, cry and more.
“The students work with simulators before they work with humans,” said the school’s assistant director, Michael Endee. “Almost 50 percent of the program takes place in a clinical setting with real patients.
“Everything that we have in our program mirrors what they have in the hospital setting, so everything is the real deal,” he added. ‘It’s all real stuff that you would find in a hospital, including all the latest technology. All of our beds in the lab are actual hospital-grade, Hill-Rom beds.” (Hill-Rom is a well-known manufacturer of hospital beds.)
Students graduate from STC as practical nurses, which are basically nursing assistants. They must pass a state examination to become Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs).
“We have nearly a 100 percent passing rate on the practical nursing exam,” Endee said, taking into account the school’s main branch in Sarasota. “If you can make it through our program, you’re going to pass that exam.”
Among options for those wishing to go further in the professional and become Registered Nurses (RNs) is to attend State College of Florida, which has an articulation agreement with STC.
“If they earn that LPN license, it counts as part the RN program at SCF, so it takes one year off their studies for a RN,” said Endee.
“I would say five out of the seven that I graduated last week are actively pursuing getting admission into an RN program,” added Rawlings.
“A lot of places offer tuition reimbursement if they commit to working with them as an LPN while they study for their RN,” said Endee. “So, many of them can get their schooling paid for while working.
The students are held to strict standards at STC. They have to maintain high grades throughout the entire program. They must get to class on time, turn in their work on time and be in uniform every day.
“They have exams and must maintain an 80 percent on those exams, and they also have a clinical evaluation after each clinical rotation,” noted Rawlings. “And they have to exceed expectations on the clinical evaluation.”
Students who are unable to reach an 80-percent grade on all of their tests are not ruled out, but they must pass the clinical evaluation. They must show competent skills working with patients and be able to empathize with the needs of the patient.
“I can teach them all kinds of skills,” Rawlings said, “but you can’t teach somebody how be empathetic toward another human being. So, that’s a very important part of the program, as well.”
“That’s why most of the area facilities will hire our graduates immediately and prefer our graduates over any other institution,” said Endee.
Suncoast Technical College offers career preparatory programs in over 40 areas. The North Port campus features nine different post-secondary adult vocational courses or programs. STC represents a joint project with the Sarasota County library system, City of North Port, Sarasota County School District and the State of Florida.
“We’re not only a career and technical school, but a public library as well,” said Endee. “The new Shannon Staub Public Library is located right here.”
The North Port branch is a 4445 Career Lane (the library is at 4675 Career Lane). The Student Services office is open from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Call 941-257-2252 or visit https://www.suncoast.edu/ for more information.
Comments and suggestions are always welcome. Call Dan Mearns at 941-893-9692 or email danmearns@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.