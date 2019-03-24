Trivia Night Fundraiser

Amie Conti from Chelsea Place Senior Care, Jessica Cantwell from Lifecare Center of Punta Gorda, Jeanne DeLauro from Friendship Center, Tanyah Lockett from Royal Palm Retirement and Chad Johnson from Royal Palm Retirement.

A donation of $600 was given to Friendship Center from a fundraising trivia night held at Chelsea Place Senior Care on Feb. 28.

The next Trivia Night Fundraiser will be held at Chelsea Place Senior Care and Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, on April 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the nonprofit recipient of donations going to Habitat For Humanity. For more information, call Amie Conti at 941-787-0687.

