A donation of $600 was given to Friendship Center from a fundraising trivia night held at Chelsea Place Senior Care on Feb. 28.
The next Trivia Night Fundraiser will be held at Chelsea Place Senior Care and Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, on April 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the nonprofit recipient of donations going to Habitat For Humanity. For more information, call Amie Conti at 941-787-0687.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.