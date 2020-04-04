By MCC
Coloring Easter eggs is a time-honored tradition passed down from generation to generation. Easter eggs symbolize rebirth, which fits in well with both religious and seasonal celebrations.
While there are many kits on the market that enable people to easily color eggs, there also are plenty of all-natural foodstuffs, like fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices, that can get the job done just as effectively. For those who plan to eat the eggs afterward, natural dyes may be preferable to dyes from kits.
Below are a few tried and true methods for producing brilliantly hued eggs with items from the kitchen, courtesy of The Spruce and Martha Stewart.
Beautiful blues
Give chicken eggs a beautiful robin egg shade with red cabbage. Simply shred one cup of red cabbage into a pot. Bring the cabbage and roughly 4 cups water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Let the broth cool. Strain out the cabbage and stir in 2 tablespoons of distilled white vinegar. Let the eggs sit in the dye for the desired duration to achieve light to dark blue eggs.
Perky pinks
Use beets to create pink and red eggs. Take 1 or 2 beets and roughly chop them. Combine with 4 cups water and 1 tablespoon of salt in a saucepan. Bring it to a boil, then reduce and simmer for 30 minutes. Strain the mixture and allow to cool. Add 2 tablespoons of vinegar. Use the solution for red and pink eggs.
Happy yellows
Cast a sunny glow on eggs with a common household spice and some tasty carrots. Turmeric is touted for its anti-inflammatory benefits, but it also makes a great dye. Bring 1 tablespoon of turmeric, 3 to 4 sliced carrots, 1 tablespoon salt, and 4 cups of water to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Let cool, strain and stir in 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar. Use the dye for a lovely yellow shade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.