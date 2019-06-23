By RUSTY PRAY
Thirty-four percent.
That is the percentage of babies who were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit at Bayfront Health because they had to be weaned from opioids, an addiction they had inherited from their mothers.
That was back in 2017, when Bayfront began tracking babies admitted to the NICU because of something called neonatal abstinence syndrome – drug addiction — according to Ann P. Monville, a nurse with the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County and secretary of the Substance Exposed Newborn Task Force of Charlotte County.
Monville went on to cite a related statistic: It is estimated that 90 percent of babies carried by addicted mothers will be born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and require treatment in a neonatal intensive care unit.
She and local pharmacist Dr. Crystal Coyne were the principal organizers of a presentation, Opioid Use and Opioid Use Disorder in Pregnancy, by Dr. Jignash Patel, a neonatologist associated with Bayfront Health. The seminar, held at Bayfront Punta Gorda, was designed for health care professionals.
Coyne and Drug Free Charlotte County in December launched the Prescription Drug Advisory and Action Council. The focus of the new council is to bring a more holistic approach to dealing with the opioid crisis.
“The mission is promoting practical policy and community action to prevent and reduce the prescription misuse and abuse,” Coyne has said in published reports. “Ultimately, we want to work within the county and within the state to change policy, change the way we are handling the opioid epidemic, specifically to reduce those numbers and to make our community safer and healthier.”
Patel called opioid contamination in unborn babies a “significant problem in Charlotte County. From my experience what I see is, the national data are 5 percent per 1,000 births have opioid abuse disorder. In Charlotte County, we are almost double that.”
The task force, which is two years old, and the new drug advisory and action council are dedicated to reducing that number while at the same time connecting families to available services and educating the community.
“We have connected people to counselors, nurses, and educated families,” Monville said. “We also want to educate the community so we can support the families rather than point a finger in judgment.”
The treatments of the afflicted babies and their pregnant mothers are stark.
“The babies, post-delivery, are drug-screened,” Monville said. “If they are positive for opioids or the mother is positive for opioids, then they’re monitored from five to seven days.”
The medical professionals check for signs of withdrawal – vomiting, excessive yawning or sneezing, hyper motor activity, difficulty eating. If they develop the symptoms and they become severe, then the newborns are admitted to the NICU and treated with morphine and/or phenobarbital.
And then they must be weaned off it.
Mothers addicted to painkillers are directed to private care or “get them in a medicated assistance program” that is “treating with methadone — a long-acting, morphine-based medication. The theory with that is it stays in the system for 24 hours,” Monville said.
“If you’ve got a girl who is a heroin addict, she is looking for that heroin every hour and a half. If she’s a pill popper, every four hours. The theory is with methadone, they have to go to the clinic every day, they get drug-screened, they get counseling. That medication stays in their system for 24 hours. It’s a more of a steady state for the baby and the mom.”
It is important, Monville says, for the community to be aware of the problem, what’s being done about it, and how well the approach is working.
“We’re trying to do a broad sweep of education of everybody in the community – the doctors included,” she said. “There are a lot of stigma and a lot of misconceptions about people with opioid addiction and the treatment. A lot of people don’t believe in the medication-assisted treatment programs. But frankly, it’s a better option than having private doctors prescribing because we can provide more educational support.
“We’re doing something about this opioid crisis. I want the community to know.”
