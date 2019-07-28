Understanding PKU: A rare genetic condition

Imbalances in mood, learning, memory and motivation could be a result of PKU, which is short for phenylketonuria. Also known as PAH deficiency, this is a rare genetic condition that disrupts neurotransmitters in the brain and requires a special diet.
For the approximately 16,500 people living with PKU in the U.S., there is good news. Not only can strict diets that limit many high protein foods and other lifestyle changes help, ongoing research has led to the approval of two therapies for the condition, and a third is currently under development.
Recognizing the signs of PKU and getting treatment is critical for proper management of the condition.
To learn more about PKU, as well the work being done by BioMarin, a pioneer for research and treatment of PKU, visit www.PKU.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.