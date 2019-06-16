Understanding your food…Part One

When it comes to proper eating, we have become a society of “nutritionally confused eaters.” We are like nutritional rebels without causes. We discuss, debate and argue almost every aspect of nutrition and eating. Yet, in the bright light of reality, what we eat, when we eat and how we eat are influenced, not by our natural tendencies, but by forces external of us.
Proper eating should be simple. I further believe that, barring certain medical conditions and special or abnormal circumstances, the average person should not have to put out the kind of effort that so many people are putting out, to eat properly.
In this four-part series, I will take you on a journey into the realm of food, nutrition and healthy eating. What follows is a quick overview of important terms that are helpful to know.
Food, nutrition and nutrients
Food is any substance which, when taken into the body, is capable of yielding energy, building body tissues and/or regulating body processes. The food we eat comes from two primary sources, the plant and animal kingdoms. Today, we are encouraged to place greater emphasis on foods such as fruits, vegetables and grains that are had from the plant kingdom.
Nutrition refers to the body of knowledge that deals with the study of nutrients. By nutrition we are also speaking about the various steps by which humans are able to acquire and use nutrients. It is mainly concerned with the choosing of food, the preparing of food and the assimilation and utilization of food by the body.
Nutrients are the useful substances obtained from the food we eat. Approximately 50 nutrients are required (each day) by the body to ensure optimal health. It is important for us to know and eat those foods that are beneficial to us.
Food classification
Food has been classified, according to the work it does, as protein, carbohydrates, lipids, vitamins, minerals and water. Air (with its oxygen and other gases), because of its role in the process of food utilization, is seen by some as an important nutrient.
Protein is the building and repairing material used by the body. The word protein is a Greek one meaning “of principal or first importance.” The main constituent of body tissue is protein. It is the substance found in muscles, nails, hair, skin and etc. A considerable portion of our food should be protein.
Carbohydrate foods are a principal source of energy and should supply us with most of the energy (fuel) we need. Because they are so abundant and economical, they are often referred to as the “poor man’s food. Starch and sugars are examples of this class of food.
Lipids is the name given to fats and oils. Lipids serve as concentrated sources of energy. For instance, one gram of fat supplies 9 calories while the same amount of carbohydrate will yield only 4 calories.
Because they are so difficult to be used by the body, lipids are not considered efficient sources of energy.
Vitamins are organic substances that help to regulate the functions of the body. Only about 12 major ones are identified. A deficiency in even one of these vitamins will produce what is appropriately called a deficiency disease. Vitamins are sometimes classified as water-soluble or fat-soluble. They are needed in small amounts.
Minerals are essential inorganic elements that regulate certain body functions. They also assist with the construction of body tissues such as bones and teeth. Like the vitamins, they are needed in minute quantities.
Water is, hands down, the most abundant nutrient. It is also essential for life. Without this vital fluid, chemical reactions within the human body would fail to take place. A daily intake of water is needed to replace that lost through urination, perspiration, defecation and exhalation (breathing).
For answers to your fitness questions, contact Gregory Whyte at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Fitness Center. Call, 941-625-4175, ext. 263 or visit the Fitness Center at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.