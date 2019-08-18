Using Fusion One to help you sleep

By Gregory Whyte
Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Fitness Center
The inability to fall or stay asleep for a desired length of time can occur at any age. It is estimated that 60 million Americans are affected by the insomnia, women more so than men.
Insomnia may increase the risk of heart disease, cause depression and lead to memory problems. Chronic sleeplessness should be taken seriously.
Many people are unable to fall asleep for various reasons. The three most common ones are: physical discomfort (caused by internal factors such as pain), physical discomfort (caused by external factors such as temperature, noise, lighting, texture, etc.) and internal turmoil caused by thoughts and emotions that are devoid of control.
Within the Fusion One program are a number of principles, techniques and tips that have helped people of all ages deal with insomnia. Presented below are a few of those tips. They should be used while being cognizant of the fact that insomnia can be an indication of other problems.
Ensure a physical body that will facilitate sleep:
• Avoid eating heavy meals and food items that contain caffeine, alcohol and hot spices close to bedtime. Instead, consume a light snack or decaffeinated herbal teas.
• Make use of relaxation techniques such as meditation and visualization to help you relax and sleep.
• Make use of the exercises of yoga, fusion one and/or tai chi chuan to help keep the body flexible and relaxed.
• Avoid strenuous exercises close to bedtime. Give yourself two to three hours to recover from an exercise session before going to bed. Keep in mind that relaxing and non-strenuous exercises done just before bed may help you sleep.
Establish an environment that facilitates sleep:
• Ensure that the temperature of the area where you sleep is a comfortable one. An acceptable temperature is personal and can range from cool to cold.
• Get rid of any distracting noise. Playing soft, soothing music or sounds of nature (falling rain, a running brook, birds chirping, etc.) is a good way to drown out distracting noise and facilitate sleep.
• The lighting of your bedroom is important. Ensure that it is low enough to facilitate sleep. If it is too distracting, turn it off.
• Ensure that the clothes you wear to bed are comfortable and that the bed itself facilitates sleep. Consider its degree of firmness and the texture of the sheet, covers, etc. Comfort is what you should strive for.
Manage your inner turmoil:
• Seek professional help if you suffer from intense and prolonged stress and depression.
• Make use of relaxation techniques to manage stress.
• Learn to deal with problems.
• Seek professional help to determine the root cause of your insomnia.
To learn more about the Fusion One program or for the highest quality fitness services, call the Cultural Center’s Fitness Center at 941-625-4175, ext. 263.
