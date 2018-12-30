Millions of Americans will make resolutions to improve their fitness and health. As commendable as those efforts will be, most experts will be quick to acknowledge that up to 80 percent of such resolutions will likely fail. A program to consider when you wish to improve your fitness and health is Fusion One.
The Fusion One program was created to address many of today’s illnesses and health conditions. Its exercises constitute three distinct forms: a lying form, a seated form and a standing form. It is through the use of these forms that the system is able to — safely and effectively — address the fitness and health needs of people of all ages.
If you are 55 or older, it is possible that you already have one or more conditions that are likely to decrease your ability to live your life to its fullest. Conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, respiratory disease and high blood pressure that are familiar to many seniors do not have to prevent you from living a healthy and fulfilling life.
Fusion One will assist in preventing certain illnesses. Its practice will help to improve the circulation of the blood, tone muscles, relax tensed nerves, strengthen muscles and bones, improve coordination and balance, focus the mind and foster deep relaxation.
A benefit that is experienced quickly by practitioners of Fusion One is the ability of its exercise to facilitate a high degree of relaxation. This benefit is brought about through a unique blending of deep (diaphragmatic) breathing, visualization or inner awareness and a gentle and, at times, prolonged assumption of the various exercises or positions of the form.
When done in conjunction with other components of a well-planned pot belly reduction program, a number of the exercises of Fusion One have shown to be effective in firming the abdominal muscles. Exercises such as the knee-to-chest position and its many variations and the transitional or recovery movements of many of the other exercises, have been integrated into the Stomlost pot belly reduction program.
At the heart of most of the activities of Fusion One is proper breathing. Practitioners are taught to breathe diaphragmatically. This emphasis on proper breathing is seen throughout the performance of the various forms of Fusion One. Over time, practitioners regain their natural breathing movements and rhythm. What appears to be a very common result of this improvement in breathing is the elimination or reduction in intensity of a number of respiratory problems including asthma and bronchitis.
Without a reasonable degree of flexibility, the body would perform its movements quite inefficiently. It would also experience much soreness and injury. Fusion One offers its practitioners high degrees of flexibility. And because it avoids rapid or “jerky” movements, injuries are quite rare. Furthermore, because the positions of its many exercises are held for long periods of time (a minute or longer) and the elements of relaxation and proper breathing are utilized, these elements, working in combination, seem to establish a physiological state that enhances muscular expansion.
For the elderly, falling is a major problem. The effectiveness of Fusion One is its ability to improve balance by increasing muscle strength (especially those of the legs), improving control over posture and increasing proprioceptor functioning.
According to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys, 2005–2010, adults with depression were more likely to be obese than those without depression. The proportion of adults with obesity rose as the severity of depressive symptoms increased.
Cancer survivors are another group that are impacted by anxiety and depression. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2010 and 2013 (in the United States), about 17 percent of cancer survivors took medicine for anxiety, 14 percent took medicine for depression and 19 percent took it for both. Only about 9 percent of people who never had cancer took medicine for anxiety, 8 percent took medicine for depression, and 10 percent took it for both. About 2.5 million cancer survivors were taking medicine for anxiety and depression.
The good news is, both anxiety and depression can be effectively managed. A component of most programs that are designed to manage both is exercise.
Fusion One offers much to those affected by anxiety and depression. When 20 minutes of Fusion One is combined with 20 minutes (or longer) of aerobic activities — on a regular basis — most people will experience significant benefits.
Most people who reach the age of 70, will experience a loss of the muscle mass they had at age 30. This loss of tissue weakens muscles and, negatively, affects balance. Fortunately, through the use of resistance (strengthening) exercises, the negative effects of this condition can be reduced and even reversed. Many of the exercises of Fusion One are designed to target and build specific muscles and muscle groups. Furthermore, the majority of these exercises can be performed, quite safely, by the elderly and persons with certain medical conditions.
Although Fusion-One is practiced by people of all ages, degrees of health and levels of fitness, its very nature makes it ideal for the elderly, the handicapped and even people recovering from certain illnesses. The exercises are performed slowly and require a minimum of time, effort and strength. A portion of the exercises are performed while sitting. This situation is ideal for the handicapped and those who are incapable of performing the standing exercises. Third, the exercises of Fusion-One can be practiced at any time and require little space. Furthermore, Fusion-One is a relatively inexpensive activity that may be performed by individuals or by groups of people.
Your decision to improve your fitness and health should not be taken lightly. For many, it is quite often the only hope left to effectively combat an illness or stay alive.
The Fusion One program should not be used to replace the services offered by your physician or health advisors.
Fusion One classes and other services are offered at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County. Call 941-625-4175, ext. 223 or visit 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, for more information.
