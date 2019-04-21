If you are 55 or older, it is possible that you already possess one or more diseases or conditions that are likely to decrease your ability to live your life to its fullest. Conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, respiratory disease and high blood pressure that are familiar to many seniors do not have to prevent you from living a healthy and fulfilling life.
A program that has been helping folks secure and/or maintain favorable degrees of fitness and health is Fusion One. It is, in my opinion, one of the safest, simplest and most effective holistic and natural health programs available to the public. It is a system of therapeutic exercises that is used by people of all ages and walks of life. Fusion One’s very nature makes it ideal for older persons managing or recovering from certain illnesses and those attempting to get in shape.
Unlike similar programs, Fusion One was created to address many illnesses and health conditions. Its exercises constitute three distinct forms: a lying form, a seated form and a standing form. It is through the use of these forms that the system is able to address the fitness and health needs of people of all ages.
Since its creation over 30 years ago, the program has been used to help prevent and manage a number of diseases and health conditions. They include osteoporosis, arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, asthma and other respiratory conditions, cardio vascular diseases, dementia, depression and other mental health disorders, sarcopenia (loss of muscle tissue due mainly to inactivity) poor balance, stress and more.
The Fusion One program offered at the Cultural Center has been assisting local residents and visitors to Charlotte County in a big and beneficial way. Its muscle and joint re-strengthening service and its balance improvement and re-mobilization services have helped persons using canes, walkers, scooters and wheelchairs to walk with little and, in a number of cases, no external support.
Its breathing improvement, weight and pot belly reduction and stress management services are quite popular and have become favorites of many residents of the county.
Michael Gudo started the Fusion One program after an extensive back operation and having a hip replaced. He needed a cane to walk. After just six weeks he did not need the cane, and after 12 weeks returned to work doing 10 hours a day and almost always on his feet.
John Papsun is a satisfied student who took the Fusion One balance improvement class and experienced exceptional results. When he started his training he was using a cane. Now, several months later, he is cane free.
Opportunities to make use of the Fusion One program are many. Here is one. If you have come to the end of your physical therapy sessions and know, deep within, that you have not fully recovered; Fusion One is a viable option. Simply call the Fitness Center at 941-625-4175, ext. 263 for assistance.
Fusion One program should not be used to replace the services offered by your physician or health advisors. Discuss Fusion One with your health provider.
