When we consider the food items we eat on a daily basis, we are likely to bring to mind biases that influence our selection of those foods. We often will select food based on taste, degree of craving, availability, etc., but selecting foods based on nutritional need is not always a significant force.
Nutrition refers to the body of knowledge that deals with the study of nutrients. By nutrition we are also speaking about the various steps by which man is able to acquire and use nutrients. It is mainly concerned with the choosing of food, the preparing of food and the assimilation and utilization of food by the body.
Nutrients are the substances obtained from the food we eat. Approximately 50 nutrients are required (each day) by the body to ensure optimal health. It is important for us to know and secure those foods that are beneficial to us.
For convenience, food has been classified according to the work it does as protein, carbohydrates, lipids, vitamins, minerals and water. Air because of its role in the process of food utilization is seen by some as an important nutrient.
Vitamins are organic substances that help to regulate the functions of the body. Thirteen major ones are identified. A deficiency in even one of these vitamins will produce what is appropriately called a deficiency disease. Vitamins are sometimes classified as water-soluble or fat-soluble. They are needed in small amounts.
The 13 major vitamins are vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, vitamin B7, vitamin B9, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin D, Vitamin E and vitamin K. Up until the middle of the 1930’s these vitamins were obtained solely through ones diet, but with the production of synthetic and semi-synthetic versions, the manner in which they are secured and used has changed; somewhat.
Simply consuming the various vitamins is not enough. You must also ensure that you are getting adequate amounts. It is important to note that some vitamins, especially when had through the use of supplements, are likely to produce negative side effects when too much is consumed. This poisoning is less likely to occur when your vitamins are had from the food you eat.
A great way to ensure that you are getting most or all of the vitamins you need is to add to your regular diet, a variety of “loaded” foods. “Loaded” foods yield large numbers of nutrients or a high concentration of a few. When these foods are consumed daily, you are ensuring the consumption of important vitamins and minerals. The following is a short list of “loaded” foods for you to consider:
• Brewer’s yeast
• Blackstrap molasses
• Fresh vegetable salad consisting of four or more vegetables of varying colors
• Fresh fruit salad consisting of four or more fruits of varying taste, color, etc.
Although the vitamins you need are best had from the foods you eat, making use of vitamin supplements is OK; especially if you are unsure as to whether or not you are getting all of the important vitamins from your diet.
The key is to choose supplements that are suitable to you and appropriate to your needs. Your age, sex, level of activity and existing state of health (e.g.: are you diabetic) are just some of the things to be considered when choosing supplements. The supplement itself should also be inspected for appropriateness, quality and safety. Is it starch and sugar free? Does it have salt, wheat, yeast, artificial colors and flavors or other additives that may affect you negatively? After trying a few different brands of supplements, stay with the one(s) that work best for you.
Vitamin loss is possible when certain vitamins are exposed to heat, light and/or air. Follow the instructions provided for the proper use and storage of the vitamin(s) you are using.
For more information, call 941-625-4175, ext. 263. or visit the Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Fitness Center at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
