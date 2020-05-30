The Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center of Venice, a nonprofit that assists families with children in Venice and South Sarasota counties, will reopen with a limited schedule on June 2.
Due to the coronavirus, the center has been closed since March, but will re-open twice a week, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Distribution of items will be limited to include diapers (one package a month) and new car seats. New mothers will be able to acquire a layette and crib in addition to the previously named items.
Safety protocols have been put in place allowing clients to pick up items from the center’s curbside pickup. Volunteers will adhere to social distancing while meeting clients at their cars and bringing the item(s) needed to them. Registered clients are reminded to bring valid photo ID with them.
New clients who are residents of Osprey, Nokomis, Venice, North Port or Englewood are welcome and are required to bring a valid photo ID and a second proof of residency such as a utility bill to the center. Registration takes only a few minutes and can easily be completed from the safety of their car.
Once the center reopens to its full capacity at a later date, clients will be able to obtain diapers, cribs, car seats, clothing, food, gently used clothing and more at no cost.
The Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center is funded by local grants, donations and fundraisers. Because the center has been closed since March it has been unable to help those in dire need of basic and fundamental supplies needed for everyday living. Another result of this devastating situation is the cancellation of two large fundraising events for the center. The center anticipates an increased need for essential items and is hopeful they will be able to continue to help those in need. If you would like to donate diapers, donate funds, volunteer or need more information, call 941-485-1776 or www.vapcc.org.
The Venice Area Pregnancy Center is located in downtown Venice at 301 Bayshore Ave.
