Linda Garner likes to tackle Parkinson’s from all sides.
She cycles with the Venice YMCA and does boxing with Rock Steady Boxing. And last October she began something new — a therapeutic dance class.
Created through a partnership between Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and The Sarasota Ballet, Dancing Through Parkinson’s is a therapeutic dance and movement class for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
Parkinson’s is the progressive, neuro degenerative disease that affects motor and non-motor skills.
When Garner was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s 16 years ago, her physician at John Hopkins recommended that she take up exercise of any kind. Parkinson’s has no known cure and experts point to exercise as the number one recommendation after medication to delay the progression of the disease.
According to studies at the Stanford Neuroscience Health Center, dance is particularly effective in engaging motor skills that affect gait, balance, flexibility and coordination. Therapeutic dancing for Parkinson’s was developed by the Mark Morris Dance Group in New York.
After three classes, Garner noticed changes. She had more strength and could walk further.
“With the camaraderie, wonderful music, beautiful studio, excellent instructors ... it’s hard to quantify where the benefits come from; I feel it the next morning,” she said.
Principal dancer and Assistant Ballet Mistress Kate Honea, one of the instructors and the catalyst behind the dance class, uses both seated and standing mini-routines for the class to follow. Her goal is for “every muscle to be warmed up,” by the end of class. Both men and women attend the class; most do not have any previous formal dance training.
