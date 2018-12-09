Village Place Health and Rehab's Resident Council including President, Becky Ecklund (right);Vice President, Sherry Serven (holding check); and Treasurer, Myra Poulton(far left) handing Darcy Woods from the Port Charlotte Homeless Coalition a check in the amount of $200.00 and a box full of non perishables donated to the Coalition. Our residents are very proud to participate in non profit organizations in the community such as this one. Their goal is to continually make a difference in our community such as adopting homeless families throughout the holidays.
Village Place Health and Rehab Center's residents donate to the Charlotte Homeless Coalition
