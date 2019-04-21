Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center recently held a quarterly community event with families from the community, residents and staff families.
This event was mostly planned by the residents to sell their crafts that they have been making for months. The goal was to end up donating their money to the charity of their choice. The event raised approximately $200.
There were fresh cookies and popcorn for everyone being baked in the front lobby, as well as two food trucks and an Italian ice truck in the front lawn. There were two Easter egg hunts, giveaways, mini horses and Zander the goat.
Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center is located at 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
