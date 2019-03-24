C.A.R.E., The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies held its volunteer appreciation brunch on March 10 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.

The program included honoring those volunteers who serve the organization by answering phone calls, to serving at the ReUse stores located in both Port Charlotte and Englewood. Guests and volunteers enjoyed a delicious brunch, speakers representing C.A.R.E. organization, from community partners and a special coin presentation given to all the volunteers.

To learn more about how to volunteer with C.A.R.E. visit www.carefl.org.

