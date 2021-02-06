The fight against poverty and need in Charlotte County continues to prevail, more than ever due to the far-reaching effects of COVID-19. Many of our friends have fallen upon hard times suddenly, directly affected by the economic devastation of the virus and loss of income.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul exists solely to assist the less advantaged and struggling with financial, material and educational assistance, while coordinating with other community service organizations to assist.
The four St. Vincent de Paul conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximillian Kolbe and San Antonio) provided substantial levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture and some financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor each year to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in the Charlotte County community.
The walk will begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Laishley Park pavilion, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda and proceed along the Trabue Harbor Walk or the northbound U.S. 41 bridge, if preferred. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Every penny raised remains in Charlotte County.
To register or donate visit, svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.