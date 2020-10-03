What is cancer?
In a healthy body, natural systems control the creation, growth and death of cells. Cancer occurs when these systems don’t work right and cells don’t die at the normal rate. So, there’s more cell growth than cell death. This excess growth can form a tumor.
What is breast cancer?
Breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast divide and grow without their normal control. Tumors in the breast tend to grow slowly. By the time a lump is large enough to feel, it may have been growing for as long as 10 years. (Some tumors are aggressive and grow much faster.) Between 50% to 75% of breast cancers begin in the milk ducts, about 5% to 15% begin in the lobules and a few begin in other breast tissues.
Non-invasive breast cancer — ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS)
Ductal carcinoma in situ occurs when abnormal cells grow inside the milk ducts, but have not spread to nearby tissue or beyond. The term “in situ” means “in place.” With DCIS, the abnormal cells are still inside the ducts. DCIS is a non-invasive breast cancer. You may also hear the terms “pre-invasive” or “pre-cancerous” to describe DCIS. Although DCIS is non-invasive, without treatment, it can develop into invasive breast cancer.
Invasive breast cancer
Invasive breast cancer occurs when abnormal cells from inside the milk ducts or lobules break out into nearby breast tissue. Cancer cells can travel from the breast to other parts of the body through the blood stream or the lymphatic system. They may travel early in the process when a tumor is small or later when a tumor is large. If breast cancer spreads, the lymph nodes in the underarm area (axillary lymph nodes) are the first place it’s likely to go.
Metastatic breast cancer
Metastatic breast cancer (also called stage IV or advanced breast cancer) is invasive breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast and axillary lymph nodes to other organs in the body (most often the bones, lungs, liver or brain). Metastatic breast cancer is not a specific type of breast cancer, but rather the most advanced stage of breast cancer.
Other types of cancer that occur in the breast
Most cancers that occur in the breast are breast cancers (breast carcinomas).
In rare cases:
• Other types of cancer such as lymphomas (cancer of the lymph system) and sarcomas (cancer of the soft tissues) can occur in the breast
• Cancers from other parts of the body can spread to the breast and mimic breast cancers
Other types of tumors in the breast can be benign (not cancer) or malignant (cancerous).
Because these cancers are not carcinomas, treatment is different than treatment for breast cancer.
For more information on other cancers that can occur in the breast, such as lymphomas, sarcomas and phyllodes tumors, visit the National Cancer Institute’s website at www.cancer.gov or visit ww5.komen.org/BreastCancer/WhatisBreastCancer.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.