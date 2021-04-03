Work out to work Alzheimer’s out of existence

As temperatures continue to warm up across the Sunshine State, Florida women are also warming up in preparation for the RivALZ Spring Challenge, a national fundraising and fitness competition to benefit the care, support and research initiatives of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Typically held as a flag football game, RivALZ is an annual volunteer-driven fundraiser that engages professional women in fierce but friendly competition to inspire action in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Due to COVID-19, however, this year’s event will take on a new format.
“Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has intercepted our plans for a regular spring season, the rivalry is still in play,” said Yasmin Khan-Hohensee, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Central and North Florida Chapter. “Instead of our usual flag football game, this year, we are tackling Alzheimer’s in a new way, and the best part is you get to choose.”
The challenge, which will run from April 1 to May 31, encourages participants to compete by completing the workout activities of their choice and logging their activity with the ALZ RivALZ app. Participants can also use the app to raise funds and awareness of Alzheimer’s and track their progress. Teams will be ranked nationally in both fundraising and activity.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association “2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” report, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Florida alone, there are 580,000 people battling the disease, and nearly two-thirds of all Americans living with Alzheimer’s are women.
“With this challenge, we are inviting women to take both their health and the fight against Alzheimer’s into their own hands,” said Emma Nestler, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter. “So, whether you’ve participated in RivALZ before or this is your first time hearing of it, we hope you’ll join us on Team Florida as we sweat our way toward a world without Alzheimer’s!”
To join a team or learn more about the RivALZ Spring Challenge, visit alz.org/RivALZ. For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org or contact the Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
