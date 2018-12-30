• Englewood Beach: Daily at 8:30 a.m.; and Wednesday at 5 p.m. 941-473-0135.
• Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road: Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.
• Venice Beach Yoga, Daily 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m.
• North Jetty, Nokomis Beach Yoga, 1000 S Casey Key Road: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All ages and abilities bring a towel or blanket and join. Free will donation.
• Pop Up Yoga classes at local business led by The Yoga Sanctuary will be held all throughout the summer. You never know where until the week prior to a Pop Up Class. The Yoga Sanctuary is excited to be working with other businesses in town (and sometimes beyond) to provide people with even more opportunities to explore their yoga practice and shop local. These surprise yoga classes will be held all over — you never know when or where until that week. To find out about these special complimentary classes be sure to “like” and follow us and other Punta Gorda businesses on Facebook. That’s where we’ll be announcing each class.
Other things to know:
1. A limited number of mats will be available for use. But if you have your own, feel free to bring it.
2. There is no cost for these classes. However, there will be some events held at nonprofit locations and some done to support are nonprofits. Consider having some funds to donate or even shop local in some of the shops after class.
3. All classes will be approximately 45 minutes long.
4. Some classes will be held outside. These events will be weather permitting.
For more information, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yogasanctuary.
• Yoga Tots — The Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., hosts the free program Yoga Tots Storytime from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Fridays for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. For more information, call 941-833-5460 or email: PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
If you would like your free yoga event added to our events, email feelingfit@sun-herald.com.
