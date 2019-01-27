Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Rain likely. High 59F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.