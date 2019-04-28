• Englewood Beach: Daily at 8:30 a.m.; and Wednesday at 6 p.m. 941-473-0135.

• Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road: Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.

• Venice Beach Yoga, Daily 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m.

• North Jetty, Nokomis Beach Yoga, 1000 S. Casey Key Road: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All ages and abilities bring a towel or blanket and join. Free will donation.

• Yoga Tots — The Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., hosts the free program Yoga Tots Storytime from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Fridays for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. For more information, call 941-833-5460 or email: PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.

If you would like your free yoga event added to our events, email feelingfit@sun-herald.com.

