Picture your brain as a symphony orchestra, where all the different sections must communicate with each other to play in unison, or there’ going to be something wrong with the rhythm.
The maestro fixes the problem by training and tuning the orchestra.
Likewise, a neurologist trained in process of neurofeedback can “map” the brain and tune the neurons — its “musicians” in its five sections — to work together for optimal brain function.
It’s a means, basically, “to synchronize the symphony in your brain.”
That was the message recently from Carlos L. Maas, a program specialist at Neurocore, for a Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Medical Grand Rounds lecture series luncheon at Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy.
“Imagine neurons of the brain as members of an orchestra,” he said, “where each section should be playing the right rhythm. But if these different members of the orchestra aren’t doing what they need to do, the orchestra doesn’t sound right. You might feel like the conductor being asleep, or has lost control of his orchestra.”
Like an orchestra, he said, sometimes divisions of our brain can get “off note,” caused by “abnormal conditions within the brain.”
That’s what neurofeedback attempts to discover and to train and redirect the brain through a series of quantitative electroencephalograms (qEEGs). The results are fed into a computer in an effort to improve and promote structural changes in the brain.
“Looking at raw data (from cEEGs),“ Maas said, “you can see regions of the brain falling off. Some musicians didn’t practice enough and are not up to par with the rest of the orchestra. Some of the brainwaves are going too fast, some are going too slow.
“They’re not creating a good sound. Some regions of the orchestra are taking attention from the ones you should really be hearing.”
Neurofeedack,” he said, “measures the highways of the brain, which highways are being overused and which highways are being used appropriately.”
The process can be expensive, he said, for both the practitioner and the patient. For a practitioner to set up a practice, he said, would mean expenses of some $30,000 for equipment, plus extensive training.
For the patient, it would depend on the type of training — an individually customized plan or “one size fits all.” Typically, he said, training takes three months — at two to three times a week — “before you start seeing results.” Although in some cases it can be a month and a half to two months. And there are medication costs as well.
It could result in a cost of anywhere between $250 and $5,000.
According to Neurocare, “neurofeedback is used to treat many conditions such as ADHD and ADD, stress disorders, anxiety, panic attacks, Asperger’s, depression, headaches, migraines, concussions, some forms of memory concerns and sleep issues.”
For further information, visit the Neurocare website at neurocorecenters.com, carlos.maas@neurocare centers.com or 561-327-9388.
