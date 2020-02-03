Tom Watson has been in the coffee business for less than two years, but he's learned a valuable lesson: A coffee shop is only as good as its vibe.
And, for a while, the vibe at The BEAN on 41 Coffee Shop was not good.
"The energy in our shop was flat," he said, adding that places like Starbucks succeed in part because of atmosphere.
So Watson, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, decided he wanted to bring the positive energy he feels at a political rally to the Punta Gorda coffee shop he and his wife, Moni, bought in 2018.
Watson is "transforming" The BEAN on 41 into "a MAGA cafe." The name isn't changing, however.
A blue banner draped across the counter declares "TRUMP Keep America Great 2020." A television behind the counter is turned to Fox News and channels showing the president's political rallies. A "curio table" displays Bibles and Trump-related memorabilia, including an unopened envelope containing a letter from Melania Trump.
Watson stresses the changes aren't about politics. He said he only "leans" Republican and isn't a big fan of politicians in general. It's about creating a better "vibe" in the shop, he said.
"We have had more customers, more people laughing in here than in the last three or four months," said employee Brenda Gardner, who is neutral toward Trump. "And everyone has been very courteous, very nice."
Following the announcement earlier this month, Watson saw his best-ever sales week, and he's considering adding staff to help with the surge in business.
The mostly positive response is no surprise, given that area demographics favor Republicans. In the 2016 election, nearly 62% of Charlotte County and 54% of Sarasota County voters supported Trump, compared to 46% nationwide.
"It's a totally different vibe," he said. "I'm loving coming to work now. I used to not enjoy opening my door in the morning, but now I can't wait to get here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.