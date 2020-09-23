The story about the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club is a happy story.
I love it when one organization helps another one.
It happened at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when the Venice branch of the AAUW asked its members to support an organization of their choice during the Giving Challenge instead of supporting AAUW, which had already had its successful house tour fundraiser before the virus wreaked havoc with all our lives and the economy.
Although it could not have its annual scholarship luncheon, the Woman’s Club once again awarded four scholarships to women heading back to school and also funded four scholarships to last year’s honorees to help them continue their scholastic goals in the pandemic year.
That alone made me smile but then the ladies also had a fundraiser just before the pandemic hit to raise money for the education program at Venice Theatre.
Last week, the masked ladies and masked theater folks got together outside the theater to pass the check for close to $12,000 for the education department.
Theaters have been hit hard and while Venice Theatre was quick to embrace online classes for its education program, it had been dealt a major blow by not being able to have any theatrical productions because of social distancing.
Back in May, theater leader Murray Chase was estimating the pandemic would cost the organization $750,000. Now it is months later and the lost income has piled up. Theater patron Bill Jervey Jr. stepped up by allowing the theater to use a portion of his recent donation for current expenses, another huge help to the theater.
All of this is what I love about Venice. People look out for the wonderful organizations we have here, not just their personal favorites but others that they realize add so much to the community.
I also know of some quiet gifts to help the theater and the art center. You may never know their names but knowing we have several people like that who care about Venice and its very special theater, art center, Loveland and so much more is wonderful.
And several folks have been volunteering their time during all these months to move the circus train car museum along.
Venice Theatre’s genius resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof is volunteering his time to design the interior displays, which means he also was helping to map the layout of AC and other systems to take what was a skeleton Pullman railroad car to what will be a wonderful museum. It will honor the fact that for more than 32 years The Greatest Show on Earth, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, not only wintered in Venice but it was here that Clown College was created in 1968.
It also was here that a $1 million arena was built in 1960 that was the only arena built anywhere in North America by a circus and not just any circus. The only sad part of today’s story is that the city tore the arena down in 2014 and lost a 4,500-seat venue plus the bragging rights that the arena had been built here.
But the good news is that we will have a wonderful replica of the arena in the new museum thanks to master model maker Bill Dovel and we have a train car nearing completion as a unique museum because of the leadership of Mary Huba and George Miller of the Venice Area Historical Society. They have worked tirelessly to make sure the train car would be renovated and more recently have been working with Tim on what needs to be done for his design, which I know will be spectacular. This is my second circus train car museum committee. The first sort of disbanded when it lost a train car that had been donated and then somehow went elsewhere. This committee with Mary and George in the lead is not only going to succeed but thanks to them and wonderful donations from some of the greatest of the center ring greats, this will be a wonderful museum.
There will be a room honoring the late great animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams, a room honoring the youngest Clown College grad and longtime Ringling star Chuck Sidlow (Chucko the All American Clown) and a room honoring the first female graduate of Clown College, Peggy Williams, who went on to move up to being an executive of Feld Enterprises right to the day when Feld made the tough decision to close the great show. And with help from the great Ringling aerialist Tito Gaona, who still lives in Venice, the miniature arena even contains rigging for acts that were above the three rings.
Sometime this fall or winter, the train car will be moved to its new location next to the caboose at the Historic Venice Train Depot. There its wheels will be attached and be placed on a section of tracks and connected to the caboose by an open deck. Hopefully by spring there can be a grand opening celebration.
Meanwhile, theaters in the area are working on their re-openings and while it will be a new normal, getting the theaters up and running again will be good for the economy and also for all of us theatergoers who have so missed live theater all these months.
Color me a happy camper.
