An “aloha” welcoming guests to the colorful luau at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club put everyone in a fun mood. A colorful lei and a delicious tropical drink with a little umbrella in it handed out at the door created an even more festive mood.

A complimentary photo op followed at a tropical backdrop. All this hoopla took place before anyone walked in the door.

Bravo, luau committee.

The staff at Pelican Pointe delivered pu pu platters of chicken skewers and various wontons to each table, followed by a buffet of Hawaiian favorites ham, pulled pork and teriyaki meatballs. Huge cookies completed the meal.

Tahja taught the group to hula, and Eddie Chung provided the music. Everyone was willing to learn, and volunteers didn’t hesitate to take center stage and demo.

They especially enjoyed ad libbing. Energy ran high.

The Pelican Point Women’s Association has 30 spinoff groups. They walk, exercise, cook, read books, hold one of the most spectacular garage sales in Venice and most of all create a place for all to have fun and make friends.

They also support local events like lectures, teas and fashion shows. It is a joy to know them as they are always welcoming and sincere.


Save the dates

Mark your calendars for March 11-12 for the annual Venice Area Garden Club Tour of local area gardens. This annual tour and plant sale is one of the most popular events of the year in Venice. For more information, visit their website at VeniceGardenClub.com

Two of our best

The special people of this week are Deb Parker and Jeana Hilligoss. These two women recently put together a committee that attended to every detail and created a luau that scored an 11+ on a scale of 1 to 10.

Deb is retired from the nursing profession and serves the Pelican Pointe Women’s Association as a past president and continues to serve on various projects. Jeana, a retired teacher, is also a past president of the PPWA. She plans events for the Venice Area Historical Society and is involved with other nonprofits like SPARCC and clothing drives for the homeless.

Both women enjoy their families, friendships and the joy of a happy life. They are proven leaders and organizers.

Jeana Helligoss and Deb Parker are two women who make Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments