Pastor Randy Burt of New Life, Pastor Phil Enloe of Harvest Chapel (back to camera), Pastor Brett Brooks of Venice Bible, and Pastor Jan Enloe from Harvest Chapel speak at the One Christ, Won City gathering on Tuesday.
Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 will be remembered for a powerful gathering of Pastors and Christians at the Venice Gazebo.
“Faith, Hope and Love” was a time of thanksgiving, repentance and celebration coming together. The supportive crowd of 200-plus gave and received much encouragement at the first of the OCWC (One Christ Won City) hour gatherings.
One Christ Won City powered the event and were thankful for volunteers Mark Prow, Jeff Youngberg, Doug Shamp and Rob Dinerman, who greeted the crowd and were at the prayer tent and handed out free T-shirts, Legacy 31 devotionals, an invitation to every Tuesday noon prayer gathering at the gazebo, togetherwecan.life yard signs and extra materials.
Ken Wagner from Shine media captured key moments for the documentary he is producing about One Christ Won City.
Rev. David Blood opened the program with a welcome, a prayer and his personal experience of his three years as an executive of One Christ Won City.
Pastor Hope Burt of New Life church prayed for repentance and redemption for our city. Then from Harvest Chapel, Pastor Jan Enloe prayed to glorify Jesus Christ in Venice and then with her husband Pastor Phil Enloe performed a most moving gospel song.
Jim Foubister, president of One Christ Won City, had a message about the Hope we have in Jesus Christ — and also about that “Together We Can” “Leave no one in need.”
He shared that OCWC was founded on May 5, 2009 and how three men — Pastor Tom Hodge of First Baptist, Pastor Randy Burt of New Hope and Billy Swanson of One Christ Won City — were key leaders from the first meeting (2009) for the OCWC mission and were there to show continued support after 13 years.
Jim then thanked Pastor Tom Thies (retired), Pastor Kip Hasslebring of the Venice Church of the Nazarene, Pastor Brett Brooks of Venice Bible, Pastor K C McCay of Congregational Church and Pastor Don Roach of Fellowship Bible for supporting the day.
Pastor Phil Enloe had a wonderful message about love. Pastor Randy Burt from New Life gave a powerful message on faith. He then gave a clear invitation for everyone to make the choice now today to follow Jesus.
If you have not asked Jesus to be Lord and Savior, he said you should do it now. Do not reject the offer Jesus gives you of the free gift of salvation.
One Christ Won City is planning another power hour for Jesus. Watch for details, and please join with us.
Jim Foubister is a director of the Tri County Community Foundation.
