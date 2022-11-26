Gathering of the pastors

Pastor Randy Burt of New Life, Pastor Phil Enloe of Harvest Chapel (back to camera), Pastor Brett Brooks of Venice Bible, and Pastor Jan Enloe from Harvest Chapel speak at the One Christ, Won City gathering on Tuesday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JIM FOUBISTER

Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 will be remembered for a powerful gathering of Pastors and Christians at the Venice Gazebo.

“Faith, Hope and Love” was a time of thanksgiving, repentance and celebration coming together. The supportive crowd of 200-plus gave and received much encouragement at the first of the OCWC (One Christ Won City) hour gatherings.


Jim Foubister is a director of the Tri County Community Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments