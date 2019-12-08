When I was a girl my mother recited “The New Colossus” to my sister and me. The Emma Lazarus poem, engraved on a plaque at the Statue of Liberty, reminded us that in 1921 mother had come through New York Harbor as a scared young girl and how she had made the most of her good fortune in becoming an American citizen.
The lines toward the end of the sonnet are certainly familiar: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free; the wretched refuse of your teeming shores. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me; I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” But many may never have heard nor read one of the finer points of the poem, lines seldom recited or repeated, which speak to the majesty of the statue and what it meant to generations of Americans.
“Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand a mighty woman with a torch, whose flame is the imprisoned lightning, and her name Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand glows world-wide welcome . . .”
My mother was born in 1912, the year that the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank. She was born in Jamaica, West Indies. She left home at 9 years old and sailed to New York aboard the liner, Santa Marta. She and a sister had been left behind five years earlier when her parents went ahead to prepare a life in America.
Growing up on a farm, my mother was ill-prepared for a ship, the Atlantic Ocean, an indoor bathroom and people who were not Jamaicans. She came like so many immigrants before and after her, for what her parents hoped would be a better life and a good education. Many of these immigrants believed their children should live better than their parents. So they sacrificed themselves; risking disruption of family, disasters at sea, discrimination and poverty for a better future.
My mother’s family arrived in Manhattan in the early ‘20s during the Jazz Age. Americans, white and black, rebuffed and scorned them. But the family was steadfast. My grandfather willingly went from owning a hog operation in Jamaica to working as a janitor in New York. My grandmother was lady of the manor in Jamaica; in New York she took in wash. But their sacrifices enriched their children.
My mother and her four sisters graduated from New York City public high schools. My mother attended Hunter College High School and then graduated from Hunter College in 1936. She was the first in the family to earn a Bachelor’s degree. Her major was math; she was the only black in the department when she graduated. Mother worked for The City of New York’s Department of Social Services, as she and my father, also from Jamaica, raised my sister and me and put us through college.
My family includes Ivy Leaguers, medical doctors, doctors of Philosophy, a Tuskegee Airman, two actresses, a writer, working moms, soccer moms, stay at home moms, teachers, administrators, and others who have made meaningful contributions to our great country.
As I travel and talk with people they often comment about our commonality. They cite their family roots in England, Italy, Ireland, Germany or Asia. We trade stories about native foods we grew up on, languages spoken at home, the education we received or the jobs we held, all made possible because our immigrant ancestors left their homeland to seek a better life in America.
As our national conversation on immigration grows; now is a good time to reflect on the Emma Lazarus poem and the Statue of Liberty. The lady of the harbor, herself an immigrant from France, symbolizes our nation’s proud heritage of strength through the diversity made possible by immigration.
Some Americans would close our borders; others shun and scorn immigrants. But even the critics of immigration can trace their lineage to foreign shores. Who are they to deny unborn generations the American dreams their own ancestors once held so dear? In these harsh economic times, it’s easy for fear-mongers to point the finger of blame at immigrants — and frightened people listen. But those who believe that immigrants are stealing American jobs and undermining the American way of life must remember: Immigration is the American way of life.
It’s what made us who we are and will continue to make us, “the last best hope on earth.”
My mother retired after 25 years of service with the City of New York. She lived with me in Charlotte County until her death at 106. She is my elegant reminder, like the lady in the harbor, of the legacy of America’s immigrants who “yearned to breathe free.”
