PHOTO PROVIDED Join award winning journalist, Naomi Pringle, author of Ginga Root Tea, as she leads a literary discussion on race in America within the context of the provocative and popular book and movie, The Help. Audience participation will be welcomed. The program will be held in connection with the Dearborn Street Book Festival at 1 p.m. at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood. Admission is free.