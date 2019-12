PHOTO PROVIDED Join award winning journalist, Naomi Pringle, author of “Ginga’ Root Tea,” as she leads a literary discussion on race in America within the context of the provocative and popular book and movie, “The Help.” Audience participation will be welcomed. The program will be held in connection with the Dearborn Street Book Festival at 1 p.m. at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood. Admission is free.