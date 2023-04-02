Cocoplum

Early cocoplum fruit starts to form.

When a native plant moves its way into the mainstream nursery trade, that says a lot about how ornamental and successful it can be in your landscape.

The popular cocoplum is a native of South Florida that is a common hedge plant in the warmer parts of this area. More plum than coco, the cocoplum offers a premium evergreen plant that is sure to please.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

