Throughout modern American history, opponents of the two major parties have sought to shake up the political system by creating so-called third parties to give voters an alternative to the Democrats and Republicans.

Some have attracted substantial votes, but none has won. Initial polling strength tends to drop as elections near. In 1992, billionaire computer tycoon Ross Perot momentarily led both major candidates but eventually dropped to 19%, still the most for any modern independent.


   

Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News. Readers may write to him via email at carl.p.leubsdorf@gmail.com.

