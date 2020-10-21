A plump Natal plum.

As I was examining the parking area planting beds around our new facility, I admired one of my favorite “edible ornamentals.”

“Edible ornamentals” are plants that look good in the landscape and offer a tasty bonus in the form of a fruit in this example.

This shrub is called the Natal plum, or Carissa. A native of South Africa, it is grown as an ornamental shrub here in the United States — especially along the coast of Florida. However, in addition to its dark-green, leathery foliage and fragrant white, star-shaped flowers, the Natal plum produces an egg-shaped red berry, up to 2 inches long, which some say tastes like a cranberry or strawberry. The Carissa is an easy-to-grow small shrub suitable for any landscape.

There are two species commonly available on the market — Carissa grandiflora, the Natal Plum/Common Carissa, and Carissa macrocarpa, the Dwarf Natal Plum. The common Carissa will grow upwards to 6-feet tall and 4-feet wide, but it can be easily pruned to shape and kept at 3 feet. There are dwarf forms that make nice groundcovers under 2-feet tall. Some of these dwarf cultivars include “Green Carpet,” “Boxwood Beauty” and “Emerald Blanket.” There is even a variegated type which offers a new twist on this landscape favorite.

One added benefit to the make-up of the Natal plum is its ability to tolerate salt making it a great seashore landscape subject. In the landscape, Natal plums are used for foundation plantings and hedging, but should be kept away from walkways because of their built-in “barbed wire” — two pointed spines. The cultivar “Boxwood Beauty” is relatively “thorn-less” as it has somewhat reduced spines in comparison. Carissa is best adapted to full sun conditions, but can tolerate some shade. This small shrub is also very drought-resistant.

While mostly grown as a landscape plant, Carissa cultivars such as “Fancy” were selected for producing good amounts of large fruit. Natal plum fruit that can be used fresh when fully ripe, soft-to-the-touch, and seeded.

Carissa are Florida-Friendly Landscaping plants, and can be depended on as sustainable and easy-to-care-for landscape plants. Consider incorporating some edible ornamentals into your landscape in 2020. And now that you are inspired, try a Natal plum. For more information on all types of edible ornamentals, or to ask a question, please visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.

Ralph Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte

countyfl.gov.

