You don’t want another credit card. You didn’t apply for one. Nevertheless, you get a congratulatory letter in the mail announcing you’ve been preapproved for one.
Another scam?
Probably not. More likely, the credit card issuer is legitimate. By running a credit check you didn’t authorize, it’s already determined you qualify.
An unauthorized credit check?
Yes. And it’s perfectly legal.
That’s because the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) permits credit reporting companies like Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, and Innovis to make money by selling credit card issuers mailing lists based on specifically requested criteria. Like your credit score. Or how many credit cards you have. Or whether you’ve just come out of bankruptcy.
You still must apply, but unless there are significant changes, you’ll get that promised new credit card.
And there’s the scam opportunity.
“If you don’t shred the credit card offers and applications before throwing them away, it’s possible a thief could steal the application from the trash, mail it in, and intercept the card,” warns personal finance site Thealance.com.
That means crooks can get a new credit card sent to them, but issued in your name.
However, there’s a free and easy way to prevent this fraud from happening. The FCRA also gives consumers the ability to “opt-out” of these unauthorized credit checks through a joint venture operated by the credit reporting companies. Opting out doesn’t affect your credit score and won’t prevent you from applying for credit.
The only authorized method is to call 888-5-OPTOUT (888-567-8688) or go to www.OptOutPrescreen.com. You can opt-out for five years or permanently. It may take up to 60 days to process your request.
When opting out, providing your Social Security number and date of birth helps verify your identity. The credit reporting companies use that personal information to find you in their systems.
It’s important to emphasize that OptOutPrescreen only stops solicitations based on lists provided by the consumer reporting companies, like Equifax. It doesn’t affect mailings from local merchants or charities, for example.
Even if you’ve placed a credit freeze with the credit reporting companies, you’ll continue to get prescreened offers. You must go through the opt-out process. However, a freeze remains the best deterrent against an identity thief opening up new credit in your name.
Don’t want to opt-out? At least open, read, and shred all unwanted mail containing anything even remotely considered sensitive personal information.
For more information on other available privacy opt-outs, go to www.worldprivacyforum.org and enter “Top 10 Opt-Outs: Updates” in the search field.
And while we’re on the topic of credit card issuers, those mailed “convenience” checks from your existing credit card issuer are another potential scam target. The checks can be written to anyone. What you’re doing is “conveniently” taking a cash advance against your available credit line, which includes upfront fees and interest charges.
But if crooks get ahold of these checks, they can do the same thing. It’s yet another reason why it’s so important to open all mail and shred any personally identifiable information. Better yet, contact the issuer for each of your credit cards and request it stop mailing convenience checks. That prevents crooks from stealing them from your unlocked mailbox.
Final tips to avoid credit card fraud
• Don’t provide your credit card number or its CVC code over the phone or online to anyone that you don’t know.
• Enable text/email alerts on your credit card accounts, especially one for “card-not-present” transactions.
• And regularly review your credit card activity – either on your statement or preferably online – quickly challenging any questionable charges, regardless of the amount. Small transactions are a scammer’s attempt to validate the card.
Thanks for reading!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.