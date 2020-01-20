Join us for an interesting author presentation this Friday morning at the library at 10:30 a.m. Dorje Dolma is an inspirational speaker, a visual artist, and the author of “Yak Girl: Growing Up in the Remote Dolpo Region of Nepal.”
She educates her guests about this unique culture with storytelling, visual arts and photos in a presentation. People are captivated by her encounters with wolves and snow leopards as a young herder living at 13,000 feet in Nepal. Others are touched by her willingness to live with perseverance and her strong desire to give back and help others.
This undeveloped region of Nepal is near the border of Tibet and has been called the last paradise because of its pristine mountain peaks and natural beauty. All are welcome to come take part in this program.
Medicare enrollment help
Counselors from SHINE are available to assist with Medicare enrollment on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
SHINE, which stands for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential. Please call the Elder Help Line to schedule an appointment at 866-413-5337.
Tax help
Tax season is coming up, and I just wanted to remind everyone that you can find all tax forms on the IRS website at www.irs.gov. The IRS has not sent out paper returns to individual tax payers or post offices in many years. You can download and print the forms from their website or you may place a request online to have paper forms delivered to you by mail at www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/forms-and-publications-by-us-mail. You can also call the IRS to place a form order at 800-829-3676. If you don’t have a printer at home, you can stop at the library and use our public computers to print out forms for twenty cents a page. AARP provides free tax preparation assistance at various locations in our area. To find free tax help near you check out their locator link at tinyurl.com/h62fr9b.
Plan for retirement
Thinking about tax forms makes me think about budgeting and planning for retirement. One of my resolutions this year is to get on track with our financial planning.
The Mid-County Regional Library is hosting a series of programs designed to help you do just that hosted by a professional financial planner. This series of programs are geared toward helping patrons acquire knowledge to improve their financial literacy. Programs include information on topics such as identity theft, avoiding scams, understanding your credit and other valuable information of protecting yourself and making sure you are planning for a healthy financial future. The program this week is held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-613-3166.
Lemon Bay Fest programs are here. Stop in and pick one up, or view the program at lemonbayhistory.com/cracker-fair-lemon-bay-fest/.
