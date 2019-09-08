While Southwest Florida residents dodged a major bullet, Hurricane Dorian slammed its bullseye in the Bahamas with force more potent than anything the islands had ever seen. After two days and over 30 inches of rain, infrastructure is crippled. Reporters on the ground described the “shock and horror” of what they saw as an “unfolding humanitarian crisis.”
We saw it too.
Seeing tragedies like this naturally inspires charitable giving. In some small way, we feel we’re making a difference for people affected by loss or devastation.
The Sun has highlighted many area businesses and organizations with admirable efforts collecting supplies to help Dorian victims.
But what if it’s challenging to buy materials or get to one of the area locations? Or you’re reading the Sun’s e-edition online in another state? How can you give to a worthwhile organization?
Here’s what you shouldn’t do.
Don’t immediately respond to unsolicited emails, social media posts on Facebook or Twitter, or telemarketers’ pressure. Instead, use your head over your heart and avoid being scammed.
“People need to be on guard concerning the surge of solicitations related to any highly publicized crisis,” cautions CharityWatch (www.charitywatch.org.) “There will be fraudulent charity solicitations, some involving websites and email links attempting to steal your credit card information for identity theft or insert malware on your computer.”
That includes bogus charities which imitate well-known organizations to confuse donors. So, always self-initiate contact with a charity’s published phone number or authorized legitimate website which should end in .org not .com.
To best help victims of Dorian, give to charities which have an established track record focusing on relief and recovery. The Better Business Bureau also recommends a charity has an “on-the-ground presence” in the impacted area to address immediate needs.
“Donors should watch out for newly created organizations that emerge that are either inexperienced in addressing disasters or may be seeking to deceive donors at a vulnerable time,” the BBB cautions.
How to help your search
CharityWatch (www.charitywatch.org) and Charity Navigator (www.charitynavigator.org) vet and grade major charities based on their IRS filings, financial health, accountability, and how much money is spent on actual program services. For example, CharityWatch’s benchmarks require a charity spend at least 75% of its budget on program services and no more than $25 to raise $100.
Additionally, GuideStar (www.guidestar.org) data — including access to required IRS Form 990 — provides detailed profiles on some 1.6 million nonprofits. It selectively awards a “Seal of Transparency” to those organizations “voluntarily sharing the measures of progress and results they use to pursue their mission.”
Using all these resources, I found three national charities, each with a high “A-plus” or “A” rating from CharityWatch, and three or 4-stars from Charity Navigator along with GuideStar’s gold or platinum seals of transparency:
All Hands and Hearts Smart Response (www.allhandsandhearts.org/ 508-758-8211). With 14 years of experience and more than 100 disasters, its Disaster Assessment Response Teams are deploying to the Bahamas and staging in Georgia.
Mercy Corps (www.mercycorps.org/ 800-292-3355) operates in 40 countries. A team of emergency responders is coordinating efforts with local authorities. They’re also bringing boxes of solar-powered lanterns, equipped with USB chargers, so that people can charge essential devices, given the extensive electrical blackouts.
Direct Relief (www.directrelief.org/ 805-964-4767). Staff is on the ground delivering medical aid. Additional medical caches of medicine are being routed from Florida.
“Cash donations enable charities to buy the most needed types of food, medicine, clothing, shelter materials, and other supplies,” explains CharityWatch. “By buying relief products locally or regionally, charities can reduce shipping costs and more rapidly deliver assistance.”
Are you making an online donation? The page where you provide your credit card information should start with “https” instead of just “http,” or include a padlock icon indicating a secure page.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
