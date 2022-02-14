Love is in the air today, but some people are already looking ahead to Wednesday’s second ribbon cutting and dedication at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
The second event celebrates the memorial honoring our service veterans and the big shindig is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. There will be music by the Port Charlotte High ensemble, a Gold Star brother of a victim in the Beirut bombing that is at the heart of the memorial park and participation by all branches of the military that includes a 21-gun salute.
The event will feature two fly-overs by Huey helicopters and T-28 Trojan planes. And, I am told, there will be a surprise finale.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who got the ball rolling and is still pushing to make this park special, says “there is no other park like it anywhere that we know of.
“Wednesday’s event will be amazing. Four American Legion posts are involved and all branches of the military.”
When the park is eventually 100% complete it should be a real nice place where kids can learn history and families can go for an outing on the trails, the kayak launch or the splash pad — all planned or completed.
While trying to figure out if I can work the ribbon-cutting dedication into my schedule, I began to think about some other things. So if you pardon me for asking:
• Did you know four cities (or their Metropolitan Statistical Area) in our neck of the woods were named to the top 10 places to retire in Florida? That may not be a huge surprise, but it does justify why so many of you moved here. Naples was No. 1 in the whole state and Venice came in at number six. Sarasota was eighth and rounding out the top 10 was Punta Gorda. And, if your friends are looking for a place to settle down in their golden years remind them Punta Gorda (which actually means Charlotte County as a whole) is the cheapest of those four areas to live in.
• Did you make it to the Charlotte County Fair? I hope so. The folks who work to put that event on every year take a lot of pride in trying to bring you the best entertainment possible and work hard to do it. If you’re looking for more fair fun though, the state fair is underway in Tampa and it runs through Feb. 21 (which just happens to be my birthday).
• Have you had one of those phone calls from people selling you a car warranty? Is it rude to hang up on them after about 2 minutes of non-stop sales pitch even as you say “Sorry, I’m not interested,” or “I’m sorry my car is not worth taking out a warranty on?” The people they hire can talk for minutes without taking a breath.
• Did you know there are still places — rare however — where gas sells for less than $3 a gallon? Unfortunately, they are not Florida.
• And finally, what do you do when you order a nice (or so you thought) necklace and pendant for your wife for Valentine’s Day with a sweet message engraved on the back, but when it arrives it is so small you can’t even read the message; A) Send it back and go out and buy flowers and candy? B) Give it to her and tell her it shrunk in the mail? C) Explain things look larger than they really are when you wear your readers?
