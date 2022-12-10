After Hurricane Ian tore through town, many local restaurants reopened within hours, days or weeks. But some favorites won’t return.
This is the time for holiday gatherings and a new tourist season. But it’s also, for some, a time for new beginnings that were meant to be.
OBEE’S CLOSES
When, in 2015, the Obee’s sandwich shop in Murdock’s LTM Party Plaza closed its doors, Obee’s Charlotte Harbor fans panicked, fearing their favorite was gone for good.
But Barbara Perna’s now-20-year-old Charlotte Harbor icon would go on for seven more years.
Some customers liked its hand-sliced-to-order meats, heaped on fluffy rolls, so much that they flocked there every day.
Twice weekly, a hungry The Daily Sun newsroom amassed a delivery order for Frank Curry to drop off at its Harborview offices.
Then Hurricane Ian spat out a whirling-dervish mini-tornado that broke into Obee’s and apparently also liked the place so much that it wouldn’t leave until it had trashed everything inside.
And then the roof fell in. Literally.
After retiring to Florida, it wasn’t long before Perna got bored and started looking for something to do. She began waitressing at and later bought Isles Café (more recently, Penny’s) in Punta Gorda.
Perna bought the Schoolhouse Square Obee’s franchise in January 2006.
After the parent franchisor dissolved, four surviving Obee’s (two in Venice, one in Englewood, and Charlotte Harbor’s) became independently owned and operated. The Venice and Englewood shops remain open.
When asked if his mother would have retired if it weren’t for the hurricane, Dennis Deluca said, “No. As devastating as this hurricane was, it was almost a blessing in disguise for her, because we couldn’t get her out of there. Now she’s relaxing and spending a lot of time with her new granddaughter. And I’m reopening my Bayview Landscaping LLC.”
PATRICK, YOUR PERSONAL CHEF
Just weeks before the hurricane, Jason Vollmer had big plans for Noy’s Bistro and Lounge. He revamped the menu, hoping to reignite his own passion for his late mother’s restaurant.
He hinted at a comeback for his brother, Patrick, too. The sushi virtuoso once had his own namesake restaurant — Patrick’s Thai Bistro — at the Boca Grande Resort (now the restaurant-less Boca Grande Hotel).
But, given Noy’s collapsed ceiling and mangled patio, Patrick recently announced spreading his culinary wings in a new catering business serving Boca Grande, Placida, Cape Haze, Rotonda and South Gulf Cove.
“Thai, French, Italian. Whatever you want, momma’s curry, fried rice, cashew chicken, teriyaki salmon, chicken or steak. Jason’s stuffed chicken breast with signature pesto pasta, or chicken Marsala,” Patrick said.
“Just message or call me. I’ve owned two restaurants in the last 15 years. But when you own a restaurant, it’s all-consuming. This will give me the freedom I crave.”
Within hours of his announcement Patrick had booked seven holiday parties.
TAPAS 1’S GOOD RUN
Chef Bob and Kim Moltzan’s Tapas 1 brought vibrant creative energy to North Port’s Shoppes at North Port, on Toledo Blade Boulevard.
More than just tapas plates, it was home to international dinners, local artists’ work, wine and beer pairings, cooking classes, music and the owners’ own wedding.
It was the third Tapas 1 for Chef Bob and arguably the closest to his heart.
The first local chef to teach us the joy of the sharable bites that are tapas, he opened Tapas One in Murdock 15 years ago, then relocated it to 258 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, before moving on to craft tapas-style plates for the Wyvern’s Perch 360.
The Spanish might have invented tapas in the first place, but Bob Moltzan apparently aimed to spread it all over Southwest Florida.
He explained, “Tapas is all about going out, having drinks with friends and conversing.”
To promote the increasingly lost arts of relaxation and conversation, North Port’s Tapas 1 had no TVs and insisted on silent cell phones.
“I want people to feel like they never have to leave,” said Bob. “This will be their place.”
And it was, for five good years.
Announcing their pre-Thanksgiving closing, Kim wrote, “Chef Bob will continue to create amazing cuisine, this is his passion and now he’ll be executing his talent elsewhere.”
A GREAT RUN
“Good run” doesn’t even start to describe the 40-year reign of Village Fish Market over Fishermen’s Village. It was owned for nearly half its life by restaurateurs Nick and Sue Randall.
In a low-key social media announcement, the couple said, “We will be taking a short hiatus from serving breakfast until we move our team to our sister restaurant, the Tamiami Tavern. We are sad to leave Fishermen’s Village but look forward to the exciting opportunities we will have as we transition our team to their new home in April. We look forward to seeing you all at Tamiami Tavern in the future.”
Tamiami Tavern (formerly La Fiorentina) used Hurricane Ian as an opportunity to fully expand its bar and patio, and should reopen within weeks.
FAREWELL TO PARADISE
After a whirlwind two years opening and selling a bar and opening two restaurants — Port Charlotte’s BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante and Placida’s Cool Pickle in Paradise — Don and Lisa Deslauriers have returned to their New England roots.
“We really miss our families,” Lisa said. “Florida isn’t for us full time. We’ll be back for vacations and eventually become snowbirds.”
The Pickle is under contract, but BLU Grotto will still go strong in the hands of new owners, new general manager Dawn Cella (formerly of The Grill at 1951) and Buffalo native Chef Walter Staples.
BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante ($$, O), 941-249-9205, 992 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.
