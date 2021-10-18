Bob Carpenter and his wife of 50 years, Kaye, always planned to be active in retirement. And, after a couple of serious illnesses, he’s making that retirement dream come true — 43 cruises later, and still counting.
For those who might not know Bob, he has more stories he can tell than most people have time to hear. I spent an hour with him recently and feel like I hadn’t heard half of what he has accomplished in his life.
From his days in Air Force intelligence in Vietnam, to his time as a radio broadcaster who documented the May 4, 1970, Kent State University shootings by the National Guard, to the fostering of Fishermen’s Village and then heading up the Punta Gorda Business Alliance before years as the public information officer for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Bob can spin some stories.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights of his life so far:
• Bob served three tours of Vietnam as a member of Air Force intelligence. He was involved in what might be the earliest use of drones. He specialty was Russia — information that would serve him well on his post-retirement cruises to that nation and others in the region. He says Agent Orange has at least partially impacted him physically over the years.
• When he left the Air Force, he used the GI Bill to get an education at Kent State. Little did he know he would become one of the most-sought-after documenters of the massacre that left four students dead and seven others wounded when the National Guard, sent by Gov. James Rhodes, opened fire on protesting students in 1970.
“I was news director of the campus radio station and the only commercial station in town,” he said. “I tape recorded the shootings and was told later that I had maybe the second largest volume of information on the (incident) in the country.
“I was tear gassed three times that day but I stayed on the air all night giving details of what was happening. I’ve had calls from all over the world asking for interviews and to see my recordings.”
• It wasn’t long after that, March of 1971, that Bob married Kaye and they moved to Maui, Hawaii.
“I wanted to go somewhere warm.”
He was hired as an assistant manager of the Maui Mall and that is where he said he made his reputation for running the show. Several years later, a head hunter called and told him about a job in Punta Gorda, Florida.
“I had been thinking about Florida, but was looking at the Tampa area,” he said. “When they said Punta Gorda I wondered ‘where the heck is that.’”
• Bob was the 32nd person interviewed for the job as general manager of Fishermen’s Village. And, it turned out, he was the last.
He moved to Punta Gorda and took over the operations of the relatively new facility. He ran it for 11 years and nurtured its growth.
But bad times came. Bob says he was asked to try to bankrupt the Village so an investor from Boston could buy it. The corporate office began raising rents and wanted Bob to fire some of his lead employees. He wouldn’t. So he quit.
“I will always believe Fishermen’s Village is my legacy,” he said. “There are still people there I worked with.”
• Bob was soon approached by leaders of the Punta Gorda Business Alliance — a group of 47 business owners who wanted to make the city and its business climate great. He took over leadership of the Alliance and managed it for 11 years, before quitting with its membership grown to almost 500 businesses.
“We had some fun,” he said. “The mayor didn’t want murals in the city (and we fought for that).”
• Bob’s last stop before retirement was a gig as public information officer for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. He worked under Sheriffs Bill Clement, Mike Cameron, John Davenport and, for just a few months, Bill Prummell.
“Now I’m retired and cruising is my big thing,” he said. “We have been all over the world — to Rome, Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe.”
Bob is glad to be cruising again after an illness took 85 pounds off him and the pandemic closed the cruise lines for a while. But he’s healthy now and credits good doctors here for that.
“I believe in doctors, in science and in medicine,” he said matter of factly.
Now, he and Kaye can plan their next cruise.
“We have cruises planned in the future for ships that aren’t even built yet.”
