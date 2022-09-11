Record numbers of illegal immigrants are entering the country illegally and spreading throughout the interior of United States — and it’s playing out in a sadly predictable way.

Sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago are sagging under the weight of the cost required to support these new arrivals. Now their mayors are complaining about it, apparently surprised that their poor policies have played out, well … poorly.


Erin Dwinell is a senior research associate in The Heritage Foundation’s Border Security and Immigration Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments