Nancy Helmig wasn’t about to let a little storm keep her from work.
Helmig, who lives on Cranberry Street Avenue in North Port, knew the chances of a flood were good when Hurricane Ian made her home a target. So, she played it smart and parked her car near the I-75 mile marker 179, about four miles from her home, but on much higher ground.
Sure enough, Cranberry flooded. The water was so deep her husband used their boat to ferry his wife within a mile of her car the next morning. She walked the final mile — with her Great Dane.
She made it to work at 5-0 Donuts’ Tamiami Trail location in Sarasota where she was serving up glazed delights Saturday morning. She said she plans to stay with her parents or son on Salford until the water goes down.
So how about her husband?
“He’s OK,” she said. “He’s taking care of my other two Great Danes. PGT helped us buy a generator and we were stocked up when the storm hit. PGT is a great company to work for.”
Her husband, Mark, has been with the company for 20 years now.
PGT Innovations CEO/President Jeff Jackson said Friday, in a Daily Sun story, that he puts his employees’ welfare above all else when it comes to life-threatening disasters like Ian.
PGT has its own storm disaster team that has worked since Thursday to make sure employees are safe.
According to our Saturday story, the company has rescued stranded employees and their families from flooded area via kayaks, paddle boards and boats. It is distributing generators, water and other supplies in Venice and Fort Myers and even has task force teams ready to help employees with home repairs.
And, if needed, employees with heavily damaged homes can get a loan to fix them up.
“It’s truly heartbreaking to see the devastating impact to our beautiful communities from this storm,” Jackson said.
“Many of our folks remember going through a similar experience with Hurricane Charley . . . If we have learned anything from those times, it is to have hope, believe that we will get through this, and know that we are stronger together.”
Well said. Stronger together. I keep hearing and preaching this slogan.
