Cat Depot began limited operations and adoptions by appointment only on March 15. More than 90 cats found their way into loving homes in that one month alone. Our community food bank took place as scheduled with some modified logistics — because we know, more than ever, that the individuals who rely on us during “normal” times really need us now.
With respect to the new Stay-At-Home Order issued by Governor DeSantis, we will be hitting the pause button on in-person activities. We will be placing the remaining shelter kitties into foster homes in order to be respectful of the new guidelines, which are in place to help ensure everyone’s health and safety.
We miss seeing each and every one of you, our supporters and volunteers — but we want everyone to stay safe and healthy. We are utilizing cyber connections more than ever! Like cats, we are nimble, resilient and have been able to pivot. We aptly recognize that more challenging times lie ahead. If you have a question or a need, please call 941-366-2404 and follow the auto-prompts or email us for any general inquiries, adoptions questions or relinquishment concerns: info@catdepot.org; adoptions@catdepot.org; admissions@catdepot.org and someone will get back to you. These messages will be checked throughout the day while staff is working remotely. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
We are all in this together. And we all need one another to share a little joy. Please look for regular updates on our website, on our Instagram and Facebook pages (@catdepot) and enjoy the latest episode of Kindness Matters on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.