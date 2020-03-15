By March 20, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates 95% of households will have received their “invitation to respond to the 2020 Census” letter in the mail.
Confidential census data apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and decide how billions of dollars in federal funds go to state and local communities for the next 10 years.
“In 2020, we will introduce new technology to make it easier than ever to respond to the census,” explains the Bureau. “For the first time, you will be able to respond online, by phone, or by mail.”
But, don’t respond to a census scammer.
“They might contact you by phone or email, or text you with a link to a phony website,” warns AARP. “Sometimes they even show up at your house. Their goal is to get your private information and, in some cases, persuade you to send money.”
“They may even threaten you with jail time if you do not immediately pay a fine since it is technically a crime not to fill out the census,” warns the Identity Theft Resource Center.
That’s because participating in the census isn’t an option. It’s the law. There is a fine of up to $100 for those who “refuse or willfully neglect” to participate. And anyone who “willfully gives any answer that is false” can be hit with a fine up to $500.
However, knowing how the 2020 census process works helps avoid becoming a scam victim.
You probably WON’T receive a paper survey
“Most areas of the country are likely to respond online, so most housing units will first receive a letter asking you to go online to complete the census questionnaire,” explains the Census Bureau. Most of the Sun’s readers are in these “Internet First” areas, according to censusreporter.org.
To complete the online survey, type my2020census.gov and log in with your provided 12-digit Census ID.
Some, considered “less likely to respond online,” also will receive a paper questionnaire in the same mailing. These “Internet Choice” areas include portions of northwest and northeast Charlotte County, southwest Sarasota County and most of DeSoto County.
But is that mailing really from the U.S. Census Bureau?
The Florida Attorney General’s Office says yes, only if the Census Bureau’s return address is from Jeffersonville, Indiana. To see a sample copy of the invitation letter and the actual questionnaire, go to https://2020census.gov/en/about-questions.html.
What information must you provide?
The name, date of birth, sex, and race of everyone in the household. There’s no request for any personal financial information or your Social Security number. Also, there are no citizenship questions.
Does the Census Bureau send emails or make phone calls?
No emails. If you get one, it’s a phishing scam. Immediately delete it without opening any links or attachments. However, unlike other government phone scams posing as IRS and Social Security agents, you may receive a follow-up phone call after responding.
“The 2020 Census caller will only be reviewing the responses to the 2020 Census that you previously provided,” emphasizes the Bureau.
What if you don’t respond?
You won’t be arrested. Between March 16 and April 3, expect a reminder letter in the mail followed by a postcard. That will be supported in mid-April by another reminder mailing, including a paper questionnaire. Finally, await a census taker to show up in-person between May 13 and July 31.
How can you verify the identity of an in-person Census Bureau taker?
You should see an ID badge, which includes their name, photo, a Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date. Scambusters.org cautions con artists have posed as census workers trying to gain access to people’s homes to steal.
For questions or more information, call the Census Bureau Information Center at 800-923-8282 or go to 2020census.gov.
Be counted. Not scammed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.