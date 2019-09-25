We’ve all seen the photos and videos of Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath in the Bahamas and Carolinas, as well as Tropical Storm Imelda’s devastating floods in Texas. It’s heartbreaking to see such destruction, especially in places that many of us have visited. And thousands of us have opened our hearts — and our wallets — to help those in need.
While our generosity is desperately needed, we also need to remember to be on the lookout for charity scams. After tragedies like Hurricane Dorian, scammers come out in droves, attempting to take advantage of our good intentions. These fraudulent charities not only can cost you money, they also divert donations away from the truly needy.
Americans are notoriously generous. In 2018, we gave more than $427 billion to charity, according to the Giving USA Foundation. That generosity makes us easy targets, and scammers are ready to take advantage.
Older adults in particular are often the targets of charity schemes. According to the FBI, there are a few reasons why seniors should particularly be on the lookout for these types of scams. Among other reasons, seniors are more attractive targets, because they are more likely to be financially secure and have strong credit. Older adults were also raised to be polite and trusting, a trait that con artists are happy to exploit. Seniors are also less likely to report fraud, and isolated seniors often don’t have anyone to report it to.
So what can we do to protect ourselves from scammers and still support legitimate charities? Simply put, we just need to use our heads while still giving from the heart.
• First, we all need to be a bit more skeptical. Sham charities often mimic the real thing by using names and web addresses that are similar legitimate nonprofits. A quick internet search will help you find the real deal. While you’re online, look closely at website addresses. Most legitimate charity websites will end with .org and not .com. Donating by text? Visit the organization’s website and make sure that the number you’re texting is really theirs.
• Second, when deciding to make a donation, be proactive, not reactive. Seek out charities, rather than letting them find you. Don’t let anyone rush you into a financial gift. Instead of clicking a “donate now” link, find that organization’s legitimate website on your own. And do some research on the organization through a watchdog site like charitynavigator.org or guidestar.org.
• Finally, protect yourself financially. Never donate by cash, gift card or wire transfer. These transactions are commonly used by scammers. Instead, pay by credit card or check, and keep a record of your donation to review your statements later. And, as always, never give out your personal information like your Social Security number, bank account numbers, or date of birth to a solicitor. That information can be used not only to steal your money, but also your identity.
If you think you’ve been the victim of a charity scam — or any other kind of fraud — report it to the Federal Trade Commission at FTC.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP. Make sure to share all the information you have, including the name of the fraudulent fundraiser, the phone number they used, and anything you recall them telling you. There’s no shame in reporting fraud. Your call could protect others in the future.
Our generosity after Hurricane Dorian is needed. Let’s all make sure that our donations count.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.