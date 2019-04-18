For more than a decade, Charlotte 211 has provided our community with answers and connections to resources. By calling 211 on your phone (or 941-205-2161 for Englewood, TTY or out-of-area calls) our staff can help with a variety of issues, from health care to food and shelter needs, to financial assistance and anything in between. We have recently overhauled our program and we’d like to share some of the ways we have worked to improve your experience with 211.
Intake coordinatorsWe have blended Family Services program specialists who process applications for financial and energy assistance with our 211 operators and created an intake coordinator position. What this means is we have doubled the amount of staff who take 211 calls and those coordinators can now provide assessments and process applications for services themselves. The person who answers your call can now help you through the entire process, as well as refer you to community partners. It’s a full-service approach that offers a better experience for our clients.
Veteran resourcesIn Charlotte County, we are blessed with a high population of veterans. Veteran needs can vary drastically based on their experiences and ages. Younger veterans who served in Afghanistan or Iraq may require completely different services than Vietnam vets.
Charlotte County 211 is proud to partner with Tampa Crisis in a new program called My Charlotte FL Vets that provides for the development of resources for veterans in our community. Expanding the 211 database with additional veteran programs is essential to meeting the needs of those who served. In addition, My Charlotte FL Vets will provide case coordination for any veteran struggling with addiction or mental health issues. This program will fully launch in July. A community committee dedicated to the success of this initiative is already in place.
Community PointOur 211 database of community partners and programs is now available and searchable. Until recently, all 211 data could be searched only by our operators. Community Point will launch online on May 1 and will allow you, as a Charlotte County resident, to search for help by category or ZIP code. Categories include food, shelter, senior services, veteran services, health care, financial assistance, etc. The site has icons that make it easy to navigate and our community partners can update their own pages with current information. Visit www.charlotte211.com.
VolunteerThere are lots of changes and improvements happening in Human Services and we aren’t finished yet. Our department specializes in self-sufficiency, housing, senior services, veteran services, jail re-entry, juvenile civil citation, homeless prevention and case management. We are always looking for better ways to serve our community. To that end, if you are interested in volunteering in our office we would love to have you. Helping people feels great, we promise.
As always, for information and assistance you can call 211, but now you can also go online for services or come to our department at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Our mission is to connect people with resources.
Carrie Hussey is the Charlotte County Human Services director. Readers may reach her at Carrie.Hussey@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
