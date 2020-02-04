I’m not sure when my love of fairs originated. I didn’t go to fairs as a kid. The first fair I remember was a big one, the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio.
We took horses there to show and when we weren’t busy with the horse, we roamed the fairgrounds. That is where I had my first mini-doughnut — sugar and cinnamon.
I look forward to fair season. My annual trip to the Charlotte County Fair this past weekend was just as much fun as it was years ago.
It wasn’t very crowded Saturday when I entered the fair and took my time looking at all the student art work displayed every year. It’s amazing to me how good some of these kids are.
There were a couple that really caught my eye. Two Charlotte High seniors, Delaney Bennett and Gabriel Cardenas, had won blue ribbons for portraits they drew or painted. Both were exceptional. I felt I was actually looking at the person. Two young Port Charlotte High students, Sydney Carey and Tamar Williams, both freshmen, had some impressive work also.
I left that building and began my trek down the path toward the commercial and food booths.
There were some kids waiting to have their photo taken with a baby alligator. I think mom was asking if it bites.
Just past that, a large group filled most of the seats to watch some small dogs jump through hoops and do other tricks. They were impressive, especially considering I can’t even get my dogs to quit barking.
The food booths seem to offer much better variety this year. There are actually three booths I could have ordered fish and chips or shrimp. Of course there is chicken on a stick — I’ve never tried that for some reason, but it looked tasty.
There was almost anything fried. When I saw fried bacon I couldn’t help but wonder who would eat that. I always heard bacon was bad for you, so how bad is it fried?
There was a fella from North Carolina selling the “Best BBQ in America.” Now if you like barbecue that seemed like something you’d want to try.
I checked out the rides — although I no longer enjoy getting jostled and jerked around. Three or four rides I decided I would never ride now included the Typhoon, the Power Surge and the Zipper. The Alien Abduction ride was a little intimidating too.
I wrapped up my day in the 4-H livestock building. This is always my favorite attraction at the fair — well, maybe second to the funnel cakes.
I met Kendra Johnson there. She was showing her Maine Cross steer. The 1,043-pound animal gets a 50-pound bag of grain every day. That’s a lot of grain.
I also ran into three siblings who were showing dairy cows. Ruben, Carolina and Cristina Amaro were all smiles as they paid close attention to the black-and-white cows. These cows, of course, are not sold at the fair because they are milk, not meat, producers. I tasted raw milk from a cow once. I knew right then I prefer mine homogenized.
The fair runs through Sunday. If you go and ride the Alien Abduction, let me know what that was like. Just don’t do it after eating fried bacon.
