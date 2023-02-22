Eaton
Gemma Schaefer

After winning the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year Award in 2021, the Charlotte County Clerk of Court’s office didn’t rest on its laurels in 2022.

This past year’s primary focus was providing better, more efficient, and convenient services to all Charlotte County residents. In early 2022, we held a special passport event which helped families juggling hectic work and school schedules by providing extended office hours for processing passport applications and taking free passport photographs.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments